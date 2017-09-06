JAMES LARRY TOWNES 1939-2017

GREENFIELD – Funeral Service for James Larry Townes, 78, is Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McKenzie. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Townes, a retired employee of Carroll County Public Utility District, died September 5, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Henry Co., Tenn. on June 23, 1939 to James Edward “Jamie” and Agnes Iown Moore Townes. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra Houston Townes, a sister, Linda Iown Townes and a brother, Ronald Edward Townes

Survivors include his son, Marty Townes of Greenfield, three sisters, Shirley Carter of McKenzie, Bettye Black of Greenfield, Gail (Donald) Higdon of McKenzie, three brothers, Terry (Brenda) Townes of McKenzie, Gary (Sherry) Townes of McKenzie, and Billy Townes of McKenzie and two grandchildren, Tessa Townes and Holly Townes (Frazier) Preston.

Brummitt –McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.