MILDRED COLOTTA 1925-2017

McKENZIE – Funeral Service for Mildred Josephine Ellis Colotta, 92, is Friday, September 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, McKenzie Tennessee with Reverend Jason Jones officiating. Interment is Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Indianola City Cemetery, Indianola, Miss.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church McKenzie.

Mrs. Colotta, a retired teacher and Title I director in Mississippi’s Sunflower County School District, died September 5, 2017 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. She was born in Lyon, Miss. on August 29, 1925 to Henry Knox and Elizabeth Turley Ellis.

Mrs. Colotta is a member of McKenzie First United Methodist Church where she served on the administrative board, president of the United Methodist Women and member of the Friendship Bible Class. She served as organizer of the local Meals on Wheels, a Pink Lady at McKenzie Regional Hospital, an honorary chair of Relay for Life in 2003, and a member of the Inglenook Book club and garden club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ignatius (Nate) James Colotta, and three siblings.

Survivors include her eight children, Ellis (Mily) Colotta of Charlotte, North Carolina, Henry Colotta of Memphis, John Colotta of Ft. Worth, Texas, Beth Colotta of Knoxville, JoAnne Fontaine of Yorktown, Virginina, Stacy (Dr. Rob) Jordan of Union City, Dr. Terry (Sharon) Colotta of McKenzie and Van Colotta of Starkville, Miss., thirteen grandchildren, Ashley Colotta, Courtney (Paul) Thompson, Douglass Fontaine III, Elizabeth Fontaine (Stephen) Bucken, Christian Fontaine, Eli Jordan, Brittany Colotta, Nate Colotta, Chase Colotta, Isabella Colotta, Logan Taylor, Paisley Colotta and Cannon Colotta and one great-grandson, Henry Cooper Thompson.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to First United Methodist Church, 16 McTyiere St, McKenzie, TN 38201 or First United Methodist Church 205 2nd Street, Indianola, MS 38751.

Brummitt –McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.