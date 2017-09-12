MARIE GALLIMORE 1955-2017

McKENZIE – Funeral services for Mildred Marie Gallimore, 62, are Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Brother James Hazlewood is officiating. Interment is at Carroll Memorial Gardens, McKenzie, Tenn. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Gallimore died September 11, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Jackson, Tenn. She was born in Humboldt on May 2, 1955, to Elvis Newton Fisher and Mary Frances McCaig Chancey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Gallimore, and three brothers, Elvis E. Fisher, Frank E. Fisher, and James Edward Fisher.

Survivors include: her fiancé, Randy Bomar of McKenzie; two daughters, Tammy (Marlin) Cathey of McKenzie and Genie Tegethoff of Huntingdon; son, Timmy (Rebecca) Dyal of McKenzie; a sister, Margaret (Eddy) Hires of McDonough, Georgia, and brother, Gene (Lou) Fisher of Memphis; ten grandchildren, Christopher Schoolfield, Cedric Yon, Liberty Dyal, Leslie (Matt) Brown, Morgan Cathey (Raymond Herendez), JT Cathey, Bristol Cathey, Lexie Goodrum, Curtis (Valerie) Saylor and Willow Arnold; and four great-grandchildren, Cason, Ryder, James, Leland and Blake.

Brummitt –McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.