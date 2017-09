SUSAN ANNETTE CURRY 1942-2017

MCKENZIE – Susan Annette Curry, 74, of McKenzie, Tennessee, died September 11, 2017 at Christian Care Center of McKenzie.

She was born October 30, 1942 in Elbridge, Tennessee (Obion County) to George Reeves Cunningham and Eula Beatrice Saddler Cunningham, who preceded her in death.

Her remains were cremated. A memorial service will be at a later date and will be officiated by Eugene Whitt. For further arrangements, watch www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com

She is preceded in death by one son, Josh L. Herron, and two brothers, Sam and Nathan.

She is survived by one son, Mark L. Nunnery (Gabby) of McKenzie; sisters, Brenda, Littley, Lydia, Beatrice, Marie, Scarlet, and Fannie; six grandchildren, Heather Pyles (Adam) of Trimble, Amber Nunnery (Ethan) of Huntingdon, Shane Nunnery (Taylor) of McKenzie, Brandon Herron (Melanie) of Memphis, Hunter Herron (Ciara) of Memphis, and Heidi Herron (Shayne) of Memphis; and nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Hadley, Charlotte, Lailie, Oliver, Dallas, Landon, Camron, and Brayden.

In 2016, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tennessee Health Care Association

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home will have charge of arrangements.