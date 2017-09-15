DORIS “DOLLY” SUE GRAVES 1922-2017

Doris “dolly Dolly”-Age 95 formerly of McKenzie, Tenn. died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Nova Health Care and Rehab in Weber City, Virginia. She was born April 2, 1922 in Waverly, Tenn. to Willie and Martha Clera Carroll Edney. She worked as a homemaker but had previously worked as a healthcare provider/profession.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rev. Carvy Truman Graves, grandsons, Ronald, Barry, Tod and Jerry Lynn Graves, and daughter-in-law, Kitty Graves.

She is survived by her sons, Rev. Jerry Lofton (Judy) Graves, Shelbyville, Tenn., Ronald Nelson (Jan) Graves, San Antonio, Texas, Daniel Lynn Graves, San Antonio, Texas, and Dr. Roy D. (Fran) Graves, Kingsport, Tenn., daughter, Connie (Lance) Cunningham, Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was the grandmother of Jimmy (Tammy) Graves, Marilyn (Greg) Tate, Lyn (Christy) Graves, Dolly (Tim) Roach, Mancy (Alex) Pendergrass Waite, Wendy (Jason) Allison and Matthew Graves. She also has sixteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She leaves sisters, Alice Johnson, Sarah (Ron) Ellis and Helen Ziecheck.

Funeral services were Friday, September 15, 2017 in the chapel of Austin and Bell Funeral Home in White House, Tenn. with Dr. Roy Graves and Rev. Jerry Lofton Graves officiating. Interment was in Hillcrest Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Services provided by Austin and Bell Funeral Home, 533 Highway 76, White House, Tenn. 37188