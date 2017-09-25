CLARENCE WILSON, JR. 1929-2017

HENRY – A memorial service for Clarence R. Wilson, Jr, 88, will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Wilson died September 19, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Huntingdon, Tenn. He was born in Flint, Michigan on July 18, 1929 to Clarence R. Wilson Sr and Velma Wells Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, Christine Saul Wilson, a daughter, Lorna Murray and a sister, Joyce Irwin.

Mr. Wilson, a graduate from Central High School in Flint, Michigan was a police officer for the City of Flint, and later served on the reserve force. He joined the U.S. Navy, served during the Korean Conflict and was also a member of the Naval Reserves. Upon returning from his naval service he attended GMI Trade School in Flint to learn the trade of pipefitter. He worked for thirty-four years at AC Spark Plug, a division of General Motors as a pipefitter. Mr. Wilson was a Mason and a Shriner who was a Shrine Clown in Tennessee and Michigan, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Commandery, Royal Arch, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Tall Cedar of Lebanon, and Knights Templer. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, the American Legion and VFW Post #4939.

Survivors include his daughters, Lynne Murray of Paris, Heather (Fred) Meeks of Flint, Michigan, and Susan (Mark) Williams of Flint, son, Keith (Linda) Murray of Clermont, Florida, brother, Billy Joe Wilson of Texas, nine grandchildren, Damon Greenlee, Todd(Danita) Beedy, Rachel (Kyle) Patti, Tony (Karyn) Stedry, Yvonne (Jimmy) Scanlon, Justin Murray, Leon Murray, Jaquilynne (Nicole) Williams and David (Lisa) Funch and 14 great-grandchildren.

Brummitt –McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.