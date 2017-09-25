DOROTHY WILLIS MORRIS 1925 – 2017

McKENZIE – Services for Dorothy Willis Morris, age 92, of McKenzie, Tenn. are Tuesday September 26, 2017 at 11am at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. Burial will follow in Beech Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason.

She was born August 22, 1925 and died September 21, 2017.

Dorothy is survived by her significant other of many years, Jim Morris, of McKenzie, Tenn. She is also survived by four children; Linda Fuller of McKenzie, Larry Willis of Decatur, Ill., Johnny Willis of Mesa, Arizona, and Joe Willis of Gilbert, Arizona. Dorothy leaves behind ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wava Crist, sister, Norma Anderson, and three brothers, Harold Crist, Bill Crist, and Ray Crist.