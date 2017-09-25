MARY CARTER WEATHERFORD 1934-2017

McKENZIE – Funeral services for Mary Carter Weatherford, 83, are Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 27, 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Weatherford died September 23, 2017 at Paris Health Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Paris, Tenn. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was the church secretary for eighteen years. She was born in Carroll County, Tenn. on April 17, 1934, to Henry F. and Mary Carter Highfill. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Betty Ann Martin and brother, William Thomas Highfill.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Weatherford of McKenzie, son, Kelly (Clara) Weatherford of McKenzie and three granddaughters, Juleyanne Weatherford, Anna Weatherford and Charli Weatherford.

Brummitt –McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.