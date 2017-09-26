DOROTHY JANE BURESS 1933-2017

TREZEVANT – Funeral services for Dorothy Jane Burress, 84, are Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Trezevant, Tenn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. until service time. Brother Malcolm Norton and Brother Johnny Witherspoon will officiate. Interment will be at Trezevant Cemetery.

Mrs. Burress died September 24, 2017 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. She is a member of the First Baptist Church Trezevant and was a homemaker. She was born in Carroll County, Tenn. on July 16, 1933, to Jamie and Cecil Maureen Reed Caraway. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ray Burress.

Survivors include her daughter Lisa (Tim) Kilburn of Trezevant, son, Kenneth Ray Burress of Trezevant, two sisters, Margie Tate of Lansing, Michgan and Betty Knott of Bradford, four grandchildren, Alisha Burress, Kristi (Brian) Sanders, Matthew (Brittany) Tolley and Timothy (McKenzie) Kilburn and four great-grandchildren Chelsea Tolley, Maddie Kilburn, Jewels Kilburn and Angel Hudspeth.

Brummitt Funeral Home Trezevant is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.