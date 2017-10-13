DOROTHY CHILDRESS 1927-2017

McKENZIE – Funeral services for Dorothy V. Childress, 90, are Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Brother Al Bailey will officiate. Interment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McKenzie, Tenn.

Mrs. Childress died October 10, 2017 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. She was a beautician for Nadine’s Beauty Shop, a cafeteria worker and also worked for the pajama factory. She is a member, of First Baptist Church, Senior Citizens and Senior Circle and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. She was born in Weakley Co., Tenn. on January 21, 1927, to Oscar and Lela Reid Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Voil Childress, who died March 4, 2003, daughter, Carolyn Coleman, who died June 14, 2013, sister, Opal Kleinkemper, brothers, Joe Ray, Bobby Dean Ray, Larry Gene Ray, Sam Ray, and Terry Ray and granddaughter, Jennifer Coleman.

Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (Bobby) Blaylock, Sr. of Trezevant, Sherry (Roger) Morris of Martin, sisters, Ruby Nell Hall of Martin and Sarah Marcukaitis of Glen Ellyn, Ill., brothers, Bill Ray of McHenry, Ill. and Jerry Ray of Martin, eight grandchildren Chris (Joy) Coleman, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Blaylock, Jr, John J. (Livia) Blaylock, Michael (Christina) Morris, Todd (Judy) Morris, Ryan (Amanda) Morris, Scott (Desiree’) Morris and nine great-grandchildren, Hasadiah Coleman, Hadassah Coleman, Michael Floyd, Noah Floyd, Alexis Morris, Nathanael Morris, Mollie Morris and Hailey Morris.

