Sherrie Sam Rikard, 70, died October 12, 2017, at her home in Oxford, Miss.. The funeral service are Monday, October 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. David Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, to Dr. Joseph and Frances Adickes Sam, Sherrie was a graduate of Oxford High School class of 1964 and the University of Mississippi in 1968. She lived in Jackson, Miss. for several years, then returned to Oxford and obtained a master’s degree in 1976. She started her career as a librarian at the University of Mississippi and remained there until her retirement. She had a great love for her family and for the Lord and attended Oasis Church. Art was a very important part of her life as were her other hobbies of gardening, horses and her dogs. Sherrie was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Joseph Sam.

She is survived by her husband, Robert I. Rikard of Oxford; mother, Frances Sam of Oxford; stepson, Shawn Rikard of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Suzanne Garrett and her husband, Andy of Batesville, Miss.; brother, Joseph A. Sam and his wife, Denise of McKenzie, Tenn.; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Sherrie’s memory may be made to the Distinguished Alumnus Award Endowment, School of Pharmacy, Dr. Joseph Sam, University of MS Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to Explorers Bible Study, P.O. Box 425, Dickson, TN 37056.

For additional information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit our website at www.wallerfuneralhome.com or call 662-234-7971.