CHRISTOPHER ALLEN MASON 1965-2017

McKENZIE – Funeral services for Christopher Allen Mason, 52, is Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Mason died October 14, 2017 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. He was a concrete engineer for Nelson Engineering, Dover, Tenn., an Army veteran serving during Desert Storm and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Paris. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 2, 1965, to Edwin H. and Ella Ann Kerwin Mason. He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Contreras Mason of McKenzie, his mother, Ella “Mikki” Mason Salonic of McKenzie, two daughters, Danielle Mason (Michael Case) of McKenzie and Christine (Shay) Barksdale of McKenzie, a son, Noah Mason (Courtney Burton) of Huntingdon, one sister, Mie Mie Voijta of Greenville, South Carolina and two brothers, John Mason of McKenzie and David (Gina) Salonic of Phoenix, Arizona, and six grandchildren, Aiden Mason, Emma Haynes, Kaydynce Barksdale, Barrett Barksdale, Riley Burton and Stella Mason.

Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.