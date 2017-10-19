Cecil Franklin Johnson 1926-2017

MCKENZIE, TENN. – Funeral services for Cecil Franklin Johnson, 91, are Friday, October 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 198, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Friday 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Johnson died October 16, 2017 at his son’s residence. He was a World War II, and Korean War Air Force Veteran. He was born in Greenfield, Tenn. on September 26, 1926 to Franklin and RuBeady Griffin Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his daughters, Peggy Daniel of Gleason, Dianne Collins of Manchester, Tine ( Larry) Robertson of Murfreesboro and Kimberly ( Richard) Johnson of King, North Carolina, son Larry C. (Son) Johnson of Gleason, nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.