CHRISTOPHER JAY LONG 1977-2017

MILAN – Graveside services for Mr. Christopher Jay Long, age 40 of Milan, are Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ Cemetery near Trenton. He was born June 6, 1977 and died October 19, 2017.

Mr. Long was preceded in death by his grandfathers, J. B. Long and Richard Martin. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Ayers of Mansura, Louisiana, his father, Tommy Long (Pat) of Trezevant, two brothers, Jason Ayers and Andrew Ayers, maternal grandmother, Jeanette Goff of Milan, paternal grandmother, Willodean Long of Trezevant and a stepbrother, Jeremy Mummel of Trezevant. Bodkin Funeral Home of Milan are in charge of arrangement.