JAMES CLYDE STEWART, SR. 1938-2017

McKenzie – The family of James Clyde Stewart, Sr. will receive friends on Thursday, October 26 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Blooming Grove Cemetery in Palmersville, Tenn.. Mr. Stewart, a maintenance worker for International Harvester in Memphis, Tenn.., died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Huntingdon Health and Rehab. He was born July 17, 1938 in Tipton County, Tenn. to Roberta Clyde and Offie Inez Ross Stewart.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Stewart of Dresden, Tenn., two daughters, Julie (David) Barnes of Palmersville, Tenn. and Lynn Stewart of Dresden, Tenn. and a son, James (Cynthia) Stewart Jr. of Dresden, Tenn.

McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.