ZULA MAE REYNOLDS 1932-2017

McKENZIE – Services for Zula Mae Arnold Reynolds, 84, are Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Eugene Witt officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

Mrs. Reynolds, a sewing machine operator for Henry I. Siegel (HIS) in Gleason, died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at McKenzie Healthcare Center. She was born on November 3, 1932 in Henderson County, Tennessee to Ora Lee and Lula Hayes Arnold. She was a member of Assembly of God Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Royce Eserch Reynolds, who died December 28, 2013, her sisters, Alta Scott and Ruth Saydak, and her brother, Lee Arnold,

Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Randy) Callahan, three grandchildren, Audrey Reynolds, Kristen Callahan, and Anna Callahan, and three great-grandchildren, Rylan Havener, Beckett Havener, and Mason Havener.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.