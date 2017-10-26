GAILORD WELDON BENNETT, SR 1920-2017

HUNTINGDON – Mr. Gailford Weldon Bennett, Sr., 97 of Huntingdon, died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, October 27 at Palmer Shelter United Methodist Church with brother Alex Hilliard officiating. Burial will follow in the Palmer Shelter Cemetery.

Mr. Bennett was born on May 24, 1920 in Carroll County, to the late Horace Lee and Euvie Oatsvall Bennett. He was a farmer, a carpenter for Barger Construction, and served in the US Army, World War II. He was a member of Palmer Shelter United Methodist Church and a charter member for Huntingdon Circuit Methodist Men. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: spouses, Brooxie Rich Bennett and Byrda Pratt Bennett; daughter, Kathy Pratt Ross; brothers, Audrain Bennett, Leon Bennett, and Dwayne Bennett; and a sister, Gladys Bates Nolen.

He is survived by: sons, Weldon (Carol) Bennett of Huntingdon and Burton (Sharon) Bennett of Huntingdon; daughters, Carole (Bob) Caylor of Germantown, Dianne (Mark) Ward of Lexington, Martha Taylor of Huntingdon, Rhnea (Preston) Hall of Eads, and Joy Pratt Hord of Murfreesboro; 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 26 from 4-8 p.m. and then on Friday, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home.

Pallbearers who serve: Burton Bennett, Seth Bennett, Chad Taylor, Zach Hall, Bob Caylor, Preston Hall, Mark Ward, and Weldon Bennett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palmer Shelter Cemetery or American Cancer Society.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home is in charge (731)986-8281 or www.dilday.com.