MILDRED REBECCA NEWTON 1927-2017

McKenzie, TENN – Funeral services for Mildred Rebecca Newton, 90, are Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Internment is at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Newton died October 29, 2017 at McKenzie Health Care. She was a beautician and a member of Enon Baptist Church. She was born in Weakley Co., Tenn. on February 8, 1927 to Horace and Emily Taylor Newberry. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William “PeeWee” Newton.

Survivors include her nieces and nephew.

Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.