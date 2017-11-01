Joyce Ann Ellis, 1942-2017

McKenzie, Tenn – Funeral services for Joyce Ann Arnold Ellis, 75, are Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Internment is at Liberty Cemetery. Brother Kenny Carr is the officiant. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2017, 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. and Friday 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Ellis died November 1, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was a homemaker and retired from Republic Door in McKenzie. She was a member of Long Heights Baptist Church. She was born in McKenzie August 3, 1942 to Elvin Howard and Frances Scott Arnold. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Dewey Wayne Ellis of McKenzie, two daughters, Sonja ( Dr.Doug) Eiland of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Lori (Keith) Robertson of McKenzie, one sister, Mary Jane (David) St. Clair of McKenzie, two brothers, Jim (Linda) Arnold of McKenzie and Johnny Arnold of McKenzie five grandchildren, Alexandria Eiland of Memphis, Jillian (Andre) Curtis of Lake Mary, Florida, and Clinton Eiland of Tallahassee, Florida, Lesley (Jonathan) Davidson of McKenzie, and Luke Robertson of McKenzie, and two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Callie.

Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.