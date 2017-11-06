Madeline Lee Brooks Gray 1960-2017

Henry, TN

Funeral services for Madeline Lee Gray, 57 are Monday, November 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Internment is at Glisson Cemetery, Henry, Tenn. Brother Kenny Carr is the officiant. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 5, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Monday 12:00 p.m.m until service time.

Mrs. Gray died November 2, 2017 at Henry Co. Medical Center. She was a machine operator for Dana, Paris and was a member of Long Heights Baptist Church. She was born in Memphis, on October 2, 1960 to W.C. (Bill) and Frances Becky Brooks. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Brooks.

Survivors include her husband Tom Gray of Henry, two daughters Tabitha (Cody) Colvin of Humboldt, Dusty Johnson of McKenzie, two sisters, Ann Brooks Williams and Amanda B. Epperson both of McKenzie, one brother, Wyatt S. Brooks of McKenzie and three granddaughters, Madeline, Aubrey and Lila.

