Breaking News
Home - Obituaries - Madeline Lee Brooks Gray 1960-2017

Madeline Lee Brooks Gray 1960-2017

Henry, TN

 

Funeral services for Madeline Lee Gray, 57 are Monday, November 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Internment is at Glisson Cemetery, Henry, Tenn. Brother Kenny Carr is the officiant. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 5, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Monday 12:00 p.m.m until service time.

 

Mrs. Gray died November 2, 2017 at Henry Co. Medical Center.  She was a machine operator for Dana, Paris  and was a member of Long Heights Baptist Church. She was born in Memphis, on October 2, 1960  to W.C. (Bill) and Frances Becky Brooks. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Brooks.

Survivors include her husband Tom Gray of Henry, two daughters Tabitha (Cody) Colvin of Humboldt, Dusty Johnson of McKenzie, two sisters, Ann Brooks Williams and Amanda B. Epperson both of McKenzie, one brother, Wyatt S. Brooks of McKenzie and three granddaughters, Madeline, Aubrey and Lila.

 

Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. - Copyright / Terms of Service
css.php