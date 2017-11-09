Betty Jane Byars 1942 – 2017

HUNTINGDON – Mrs. Betty Jane Byars, 75, of Huntingdon, Tennessee died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services are Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Huntingdon Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the Long Rock Cemetery. Bro. Dan Winkler will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends in the Cherrywood Room of Chase Funeral Home on Thursday after 4:00 p.m. and on Friday at the Huntingdon Church of Christ from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Byars was born February 21, 1942 in Carroll County, Tennessee to the late Odell and Iva (Hood) Boyd. She was a retired school teacher where she taught for 37 years at the Vocational School in Huntingdon and McKenzie and she was a member of the Huntingdon Church of Christ. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Lou Davidson.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bill Byars; a daughter, Laura Byars; a sister, Jean Pendergrass (Ross) all of Huntingdon. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.