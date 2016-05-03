Bethel’s Amanda Brandenburg is SSAC Softball Player of the Year

Courtesy Bethel SID

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA. — The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2016 SSAC Softball All-Conference Teams and award winners Wednesday at the SSAC Softball Awards Banquet in Montgomery, Ala. Bethel’s Amanda Brandenburg was named the conference player of the year. She was joined by several teammates who garnered all-conference honors.

The individual award winners, All-Conference Teams, All-Freshman Team, Gold Glove Team, Champions of Character Team & All-Academic Team honorees were recognized at the event—held at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

Brandenburg leads the SSAC in batting average (.468) RBI’s (63) hits (73) slugging percentage (.814) and is tied in home runs (12). She leads the team in double with 16 and in runs scored with 44. Her hits and runs driven in are new school records for one season.

Alex Turner is second on the team in home runs (10) and third in the league with the ten round trippers.

Summer Winters is second on the squad in runs scored with 43.

Brandenburg (63), Turner (47), and Winters (47) are the three top players in the SSAC in runs driven in.

The Lady Wildcats have a .356 batting average on the season. Their opponents have a .275 batting average.

Brooke Baucum’s 17 wins are the second most in any given season at Bethel, second only to Leah Hensley’s 19 victories in 2009. Her 101 strikeouts are just ten away from tying Maegan Morris who had 111 in 2007. Baucum has a 2.66 ERA on the year. Her 17 wins are tied for fourth most in the league.

Bethel is No. 3 in the nation in total hits with 517. The Lady Cats are No. 3 in runs scored with 362 and No. 3 in runs driven in with 329.

Bethel averages 7.098 runs scored per game which No. 5 in the country. They are No. 7 in the nation in hits per game with 10.137 per outing.

Bethel Coach Larry Geraldi commented on the awards. “When you have success on the field all of our players play an important part in it. With this success individuals earn special awards and recognition.

We are extremely proud that the SSAC coaches have voted Amanda Brandenburg as player of the year and newcomer of the year. Amanda has not only solidified our lineup with her bat but has contributed in many other ways. Her pitching, outfield play, strong desire to always give her best effort, running everything out, and being a great teammate has played a valuable role to our team.

We are proud of Amanda’s accomplishments along with: Iesha Kizer named to the allfreshman team. First team all -conference members Brandenburg, Alex Turner, and Summer Winters. Second team all- conference members: Caylee Crews, Brooke Baucum, and Dominque Todd. We are also very proud of Meagan Breeden being selected as our Champions of Character recipient.

This team is made up of such qualitystudent-athletes who excel in the classroom as well as the field. I am very proud of each member of our team and blessed to be their coach.”

Player of the Year: Amanda Brandenburg, Bethel (Tenn.) Newcomer of the Year: Amanda Brandenburg, Bethel (Tenn.) Bethel First-Team All-Conference- Amanda Brandenburg- Camden, Alex Turner- Souta Atoka, Summer Winters- Burns, Tenn.

Bethel Second-Team All-Conference: Brooke Baucum-McKenzie, Dominique Todd-Clarksville, Caylee Crews-Thompson Station.

Bethel All-Freshman Team: Lesha Kizer, Lexington.

Bethel Champions of Character Team member: Meagan Breeden.

Bethel All-Academic Team members include: Madison Baucum, Hannah Clifton, Keely Jordan, Emilee Lewis, Caylee Crews, Kayla Guthrie, Sydney Huff, Andrea McMillan, Heather Johnson, Haley Sullivan, and Summer Winters.