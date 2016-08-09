Sports Editorial

Remembering ‘The Rock’

In my 13 years of covering sports for The McKenzie Banner, I have had the privilege of meeting many great athletes from our six schools in Carroll County. Without hesitation, I can attest that former Huntingdon High School Mustang sports standout Rocky Bolen was one of my favorites.

I have never written an editorial (and never planned to do so), but the passing of my friend Rocky Bolen demands no less from me. So, it is with sadness that I commit my humble words in tribute to Rocky.

Long before Rocky earned the reputation as one of the toughest football players to ever hail from Carroll County, I was introduced to him by his grandfather, Wayne Roberts, as they cut and trimmed my neighbor Martha Birdwell’s yard on North Street in Hollow Rock.

First impressions are often telling, and Rocky’s smile as we shook hands that hot summer afternoon spoke volumes.

From that day on, I had the pleasure to watch “The Rock” and his fellow Mustangs compete in middle and high school games on the gridiron and basketball court. And let me tell you-compete is exactly what Rocky did.

Of all the games I watched him play in; one stands out above the rest as a testament to Rocky’s “team-first, all-or-nothing” competitive style.

On the night of September 26, 2014, I stood on the sidelines with the Mustangs as they prepared to battle the state’s third-ranked and undefeated 3A Camden Lions featuring the highly-touted runningback, Deshawn Brown. Moments before kickoff, Rocky and I made eye contact, and he was not smiling. As a long-forgotten, former lineman for Hollow Rock-Bruceton, I knew at that moment that Rocky was more than ready to go to war with the heavily-favored Lions. After a physical first half, the Mustangs trailed Camden 14-7 early in the fourth quarter. Stopping the Lions cold and forcing them to punt, Huntingdon took possession with 76 yards between them and Camden’s goal line.

Undaunted by the large Lion defense and the vocal Camden crowd, Rocky and his teammates attacked utilizing traditional Mustang trench warfare. Hammering straight ahead, Bolen and company gouged Camden’s line for tough yards as Huntingdon slowly marched to midfield and into Lion territory. On third and two from the five yard line with less than six minutes left in the contest, Rocky struggled to paydirt as Huntingdon knotted the contest, 14- all.

But “The Rock” wasn’t finished.

After helping his teammates shut down the weary Lion’s desperation offensive drive, Rocky brought the huge Mustang crowd at Paul Ward Stadium to its feet by veering right side and outrunning Camden defenders 34 yards to score as Huntingdon turned the tables on the bewildered Lions and claimed an emotional, 28-14 victory.

In the celebration that followed, Rocky shook hands with me and flashed that smile I had witnessed years before.

When I heard of Rocky’s passing at the McKenzie Middle School Jamboree last Saturday night, I had to step away from my fellow sports colleagues to gather myself. After all, grown men aren’t supposed to show emotion, much less cry.

Well…cry I did.

I close my tribute with these words-Rocky, although your time with us was short; you lived a full life filled with joy and purpose. You did your family and friends proud. Every time that I admire my neighbor’s beautiful yard, I will think of you and know that the angels and your grandfather are rejoicing with you in Heaven. Rest well, Rock.

File Photo

By Ernie Smothers smothers@mckenziebanner.com