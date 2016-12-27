All-West Tennessee Football Teams Announced

JACKSON (December 25) — Numerous Carroll County high school football players were honored by the Jackson Sun for excellent play during the 2016 season via selection to first team, second team, and honorable mention squads.

Area high school All-West Tennessee First Team Offensive honorees included McKenzie runningback Eric Robinson, Hollow Rock-Bruceton runningback Zayveon Johnson, and West Carroll lineman Chance Townes.

Area All-West Tennessee First Team Defensive honorees included Huntingdon defensive back Dylan Johnson and linebacker Michael Arnhold.

Huntingdon defensive back Keeton Bailey was selected to the All-West Tennessee second team.

All-West Tennessee honorable mention honorees included McKenzie’s Zach Jarrett, Tyler Spivey, Branson McCaleb, Julius Owens, and Lorenzo Haynes; Hollow Rock-Bruceton’s Dalton Davis, Ryan Cole and Isaiah Donald; and Huntingdon’s Kade Pearson and Zach Dodson.