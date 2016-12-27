Bethel University Football

Andrews, Johnson, Baugus Named NAIA Scholar Athletes

Bethel University Sports Information Director

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI (December 19) — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that three Bethel Wildcats were among 325 football student-athletes named 2016 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Bethel junior offensive lineman Cole Andrews of McEwen was joined by fellow junior offensive lineman Jeffery Johnson of Union City and sophomore quarterback Braxton Baugus from Trenton on the squad.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status.

By Dave McCulley