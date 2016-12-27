December 29-January 10

Area Sports Calendar

December 29 (Thursday): Huntingdon Basketball Christmas Classic-3:00 p.m.-West Carroll High School girls vs. Crockett County High School; 4:30 p.m.-West Carroll High School boys vs. Crockett County High School; 6:00 p.m.-Huntingdon High School girls vs. Power Center Academy of Memphis; 7:30 p.m.-Milan High School boys vs. Gibson County High School.

December 30 (Friday): Huntingdon Basketball Christmas Classic-3:00 p.m.-Power Center Academy of Memphis girls vs. Crockett County High School; 4:30 p.m.-McKenzie High School boys vs. Crockett County High School; 6:00 p.m.-Huntingdon High School girls vs. Henry County High School; 7:30 p.m.-Huntingdon High School boys vs. Gibson County High School.

January 3 (Tuesday): 6:00 p.m.-Camden High School basketball at McKenzie High School / Huntingdon High School basketball at Crockett County High School.

January 5 (Thursday): 6:00 p.m.-McKenzie High School basketball at Gleason High School January 6 (Friday): 6:00 p.m.Big Sandy High School basketball at West Carroll High School / Dresden High School basketball at Huntingdon High School.

January 9 (Monday): 6:00 p.m.-Gibson County High School basketball at McKenzie High School.

January 10 (Tuesday): 6:00 p.m.-Hollow Rock-Bruceton High School basketball at McKenzie High School / Huntingdon High School basketball at Clarksburg High School / Dresden High School basketball at West Carroll High School.