Lady Tigers Defeat West Academy, 41-28

Tigers Fall in Nail-Biter, 52-50

BRUCETON (December 19) — In non-district, high school basketball action, the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Lady Tigers, fueled by the inside scoring of Shominique Pearson (16) and outside production of Haley Hughes (8) and Olivia Lowry (7), defeated West Academy of Dickson, 41-28.

Erupting offensively from the opening tip, Central outscored West Academy 13-5 in the first period and led at the half, 27-16.

Determined, West Academy cuts Central’s lead at the start of the fourth period, 38-26, before falling 41-28.

The Lady Tigers were led offensively by Pearson (16), Hughes (8), Lowry (7), Burton (4), Williams (3), and Davis (2).

West Academy 52, Central 50 In the boys’ contest, the Tigers, energized by Grant Davis’ 26-point effort including six trifectas stormed from the gates to lead at the half, 32-23.

Resuming play in the second half, West Academy outscored Central in the third frame, 16-6, and survived the Tiger’s inspired fourth frame comeback to earn a gritty, 52-50 win.

The Tigers were paced via the scoring of Davis (26), Elijah Boyd (13), Braden Frye (3), Trent Taylor 3), Ervin (2), Keith Williams (2) and Jeffrey Platt (1).