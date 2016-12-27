Rebels Coast by Bulldogs in Second Half

Lady Rebels Take Lady Bulldogs To the Brink

McKENZIE (December 20) — McKenzie hosted Milan for a pair of non-district contests Tuesday leading into the Christmas holiday.

The ladies played a close, physical game throughout, culminating in a one-point deficit for the home team with 24 seconds remaining. The Lady Rebels battled to the final buzzer, but fell, 35-33, to the Lady Bulldogs.

The nightcap was similarly tight for two quarters, but the Rebels finished the first half strong and dominated the third quarter en route to a 67-54 victory over the Bulldogs.

Milan Lady Bulldogs 35, McKenzie Lady Rebels 33

The Lady Bulldogs won the tip and swapped early turnovers with McKenzie. Then, Milan got on the board first with a bucket by Xzandrea Moore. Lady Rebel Camille Travis responded with a three-pointer on the other end, then Moore hit another deuce. Lady Rebel Anna Comer drew a foul and hit both free throws to retake the lead, then Lady Bulldog Jakia Rose tied it with one of two. Both teams struggled to score for several minutes, then Lady Bulldog Madison Johnson got an open look under the basket. Lady Rebel Shelby Davis responded with a three to regain the lead, and, in the final minute, added a deuce to give McKenzie a 10-7 lead after one quarter.

Johnson drew a quick foul to start the second frame and hit both freebies. Milan’s Chelsea Moore followed a minute later with a three-pointer to take the lead. Lady Rebel Bailey Nelson split a pair at the line, then Johnson stayed perfect with a pair. Lady Rebel Carissa Britt banked in a shot as she drew a foul, hitting the and-one to tie the game at 14-14. C. Moore split a pair at the line, then Rose did the same. S. Davis hit one of two, then Jacey Davis did the same to knot the game again with under a minute in the half. C. Moore drained another three with just seconds left, and Comer flew coast-to-coast for a lay-up at the buzzer. At the half, Milan led, 19-18.

Travis gave McKenzie the lead in the first minute of the third, and Nelson added to it with a deuce. Over a minute passed before C. Moore hit a pair at the line to close the gap, then X. Moore tied it with a split. J. Davis hit a pair on the other end, but Kendall Griffith drained a three for a Milan lead. Travis split a pair to even the score, then J. Davis scored from mid-range. Next, X. Moore and Griffith hit back-toback three-pointers for a fourpoint Lady Bulldog advantage. Comer scored with a minute and a half left, and X. Moore split free throws to give Milan a 32-29 lead heading into the final frame.

Both teams struggled mightily at the line down the stretch. A minute into the fourth, X. Moore hit a deuce, and J. Davis did the same another minute later. Then, the fouls began, and neither team could hit the charity tosses. Finally, with 24 seconds remaining, Comer forced in a basket to pull within a point, 34-33. Lady Bulldog Destiny Dunlap drew the quick foul, and split the pair for a twopoint edge. McKenzie failed to capitalize on the next possession, but after two more missed Milan tosses, Comer drew a foul with 1.9 seconds left. She missed the first, and had no choice to miss the second in hopes of an offensive rebound. Johnson capped a solid night on the boards by reeling in the ball to end the game in a 35-33 Milan victory.

Lady Bulldog Xzandrea Moore led all scorers with eleven points, including a three-pointer. Chelsea Moore had nine, including a pair of threes.

Anna Comer led McKenzie with eight points, while Jacey Davis scored seven.

Lady Bulldog Madison Johnson led all players with a dozen rebounds, but the Lady Rebels outrebounded Milan, 26-23, as a team, led by Anna Comer with nine and Bailey Nelson with seven.

Rebels 67, Bulldogs 54

The Bulldogs stayed one step ahead of McKenzie in the opening frame, ending up with a 13-9 lead. Milan’s Trey Moore scored seven, including a three-pointer, and Terrick Glenn, DeVante Herron, and Austin White each had a pair. Dajour Edmunson hit three free throws for the Rebels, Preston Henderson hit another pair, and Brandon Baucum and Tyler King each had two points.

McKenzie began to take control as the second quarter progressed and outscored Milan, 1811. Baucum and Ben Austin each had six points, T. King had four, and Henderson hit another pair of freebies. Bulldog Lamarcus Jones scored four points, Landon Spain had three, and Glenn and Fred Hardville each had a pair. At the half, the Rebels led, 27-24.

McKenzie opened up the lead with a 23-15 advantage in the third. Baucum scored eight points, and Edmunson had five, including a three. T. King and Bryce Wiggins had four each, and Austin added a pair. Spain hit another three-pointer for Milan, and Moore and Herron had three points each. Glenn, White, and Jones each added a pair. Entering the final frame, the Rebel lead was 50-39.

McKenzie edged a quick fourth, 17-15, to seal the win. Edmunson scored six, T. King had five, Baucum four, and Austin a pair. Spain scored five for Milan, including a three. Moore and Jones each had four, and Dallas Ingram had a pair.

Rebel Brandon Baucum led all scorers with 20 points. Tyler King had 15, and Dajour Edmunson had 14, including a three-pointer. Ben Austin scored ten points.

Trey Moore led the Bulldogs with 14 points, including a three-pointer. Landon Spain had eleven, including a pair of threes. Lamarcus Jones had ten points.

Milan outrebounded the Rebels, 29-24, in the contest, led by Trey Moore with eight. Terrick Glenn had six boards. Brandon Baucum led McKenzie with seven rebounds, followed by Tyler King with six.

