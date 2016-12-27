West Carroll Junior High Hoops Festival

War Eagles Sink Vikings in Semifinals, 39-37

ATWOOD (December 19)—In West Carroll Junior High Hoops Festival action, the War Eagles, fueled by relentless defensive pressure and the scoring of Josh Clark (14), Luke Moore (9), Dallas Montgomery (8), Desmond Bates (6), and Jack Barrow (2), roared back from a 19-14 halftime deficit to outscore Humboldt in the third frame, 19-14, and earn a emotional, 39-37 victory over the fast and athletic Vikings.

West Carroll knotted the contest at 3-3 early in the first frame via Desmond Bates trifecta before Humboldt utilized inside scoring to take an 11-7 lead at the start of the second clip.

Responding, the War Eagles coupled a baseline deuce by Montgomery with a Xander Moon deuce to tie the contest, 11-11, at the 4:26 mark of the second period. Humboldt responded with a steal-and-score, putback in the paint, two-pointer off the glass, and jumper from the right side to take a 19-14 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, West Carroll rallied from a 25-16 deficit at the 3:52 mark via a deuce by Josh Clark, Luke Moore deuce off the glass, Bates three-pointer from the left side, Clark rebound and coast-to-coast layup, Bates steal and assist to Montgomery, and Clark buzzer-beating jumper to knot the contest, 29-29, at the start of the final frame.

In a defense-tinged, fourth period battle, West Carroll took a 33-31 lead at the 4:15 mark via a Montgomery drive in the paint and Clark putback before Humboldt knotted the contest at 33-all via Malik Anderson baseline deuce. Montgomery swished one of two charity attempts and Clark scored in the paint as the War Eagles held a narrow, 34-33 lead at the 3:21 mark. Humboldt answered with a deuce from the right side to recapture the lead before Clark stormed the paint for a deuce to put his team back in the lead, 36-35, with 2:14 remaining.

Following a Humboldt timeout, the Vikings retook the lead, 37-36, via two charity swishes by Makylon Adkisson. As fans of both teams stood and cheered, West Carroll missed two putback attempts on its next possession as Humboldt secured the rebound and called a timeout with 1:01 left on the game clock.

In bounding the ball, Humboldt’s Malik Anderson’s deuce attempt was blocked by War Eagle Clark and rebounded by Moon as the scrappy War Eagle was fouled with 53 clicks remaining. Stepping to the line, Moon sank both charity stripe tosses to give his team a 38-37 lead.

Ramping up via full court press, West Carroll forced Humboldt to call a timeout at the 42-second mark as Malik Johnson was trapped by two War Eagle defenders near the right sideline.

Inbounding the ball, Viking Kelcey Collins turned the ball over via walk at the 36.5 mark.

Working the ball around the perimeter to devour the clock, Montgomery was fouled by Johnson with 11.1 seconds remaining. Montgomery converted the first free throw but missed on the second as Humboldt grabbed the rebound and called a timeout trailing 39-37 with 9.3 ticks left in the contest.

Inbounding the ball, Humboldt’s Bobby Johnson raced across midcourt and fired a three-point attempt that rimmedout and was rebounded by War Eagle Clark as time expired and West Carroll celebrated its gritty, 39-37 win over Humboldt.

The War Eagles were led via the scoring of Clark (14), Moore (9), Montgomery (8), Bates (6), and Jack Barrow (2).

Humboldt was paced offensively by Malik Armstrong (13) and Malik Johnson (10).

Rose Hill 37, HMS Fillies 21

Huntingdon jumped out to a 6-2 lead at the 2:29 mark of the first period via two deuces by Brooke Butler and a Kenadie Gibson deuce in the paint before Rose Hill reeled-off 11 unanswered points to lead at the start of the second canto, 13-6.

Limiting Huntingdon to a putback by Caytee Maxwell and deuce off the glass by Kaci Fuller, the Lady Raiders swished two trifectas en route to outscoring the Fillies, 11-4, and leading, 24-10 at the half.

In a low-scoring third frame, Rose Hill outscored Huntingdon, 6-4, and led at the start of the fourth period, 30-14.

In the final stanza, the Fillies combined deuces by Maxwell and Kayla Pulling with two charity swishes by Brooke Butler and a free throw conversion by Lydia Lutz before bowing to the Lady Raiders, 37-21.

Huntingdon was paced via the scoring of B. Butler (8), Maxwell (4), Gibson (3), Lutz (2), Fuller (2), and Pulling (2).

Jazmine Curry led Rose Hill with 12 points.

Northwest 51, HHS Mustangs 33

In nip-tuck first period action, Mustang Javon Pritchard netted deuce off the glass before the Knights’ Brandon Maclin scored four deuces to give his squad a 12-7 lead with 48 seconds left in the first frame. Stealing the Knights pass, Mustang Pritchard raced across midcourt and bottomed a NBA-length three-pointer at the buzzer as Huntingdon trailed at the start of the second period, 12-10.

Erupting offensively in the second canto, Northwest tallied 16 points while limiting the Mustangs to four points by Malek Cannon and a deuce by Bradley to lead the Mustangs at the half, 28-16.

Huntingdon battled back to net 11 points in the third stanza via respective two-deuce performances by Pritchard and Bradley and a Cannon deuce and free throw swish but trialed at Northwest at the start of the fourth period, 41-27.

In the final stanza, the Jaguars outscored the Mustangs, 10-6 en route to its strong, 51-33 win.

Huntingdon was led via the production of Pritchard (13), Cannon (10), and Bradley (10).

Maclin led the Jaguars with 23 points.

USJ Lady Bruins 32, West Carroll Lady War Eagles 10

Dwarfed in size, West Carroll battled USJ gamely but trailed at the end of the first period, 15-2.

Battling back defensively, the Lady War Eagles held the Lady Bruins scoreless in the second frame while netting five points via the scoring of Tatum Keymon to trail USJ at the half, 15-7.

Resuming play in the second half, USJ, fueled by the scoring of Julie Wagner (4), Olivia Jones (2), Rachel Hellums (2), and Sara Beth Braus (2), outscored the Lady War Eagles, 10-3, and led at the start of the final period, 25-10.

The Lady Bruins held West Carroll scoreless in the final period en route to its 32-10 win.

West Carroll was led offensively by Keymon (7), Amaya Thompson (2), and Kaylee Butler (1).

Wagner led USJ with eight points.

By Ernie Smothers smothers@mckenziebanner.com