FEBRUARY 9-20

Area Sports Calendar

February 9 (Thursday): 6:00 p.m.-McKenzie High School basketball at Henry County High School.

February 13 (Monday): 6:30 p.m.-District 13 Basketball Tournament Girls satellite single- elimination action hosted at higher-seed: #8-seed at #1-seed / #7-seed at #2-seed / #6-seed at #3-seed / #5-seed at #4-seed.

February 14 (Tuesday): 6:00 p.m.-District 13A Basketball Tournament Boys satellite single- elimination action hosted at higher-seed: #8-seed at #1-seed / #7-seed at #2-seed / #6 at #3 / #5-seed at #4-seed.

February 16 (Thursday): 6:00 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.-District 13A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal action at Bethel Crisp Arena.

February 17 (Friday): 6:00 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.-District 13A Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal action at Bethel’s Crisp Arena.

February 18 (Saturday): 6:00 p.m.-D13A Girls consolation / 7:30 p.m.-D13A Girls championship with All-Tournament Team to follow.

February 20 (Monday): 6:00 p.m.-D13A Boys consolation / 7:30 p.m.-D13A Boys championship with All-Tournament Team to follow.