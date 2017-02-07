MCKENZIE REBEL FOOTBALL

Eric Robinson Signs with Arkansas Tech

McKENZIE (February1) — Surrounded by family, friends, coaches, classmates, teachers and school administrators inside the McKenzie High School Theatre, Rebel senior and school record holder Eric Robinson signed a scholarship to play college football for NCAA Division II Arkansas Tech of the Gulf South Conference.

During his prolific gridiron career, Robinson broke Rebel school records for most career rushing yards (4,492), single season rushing yards (1,854), single- game rushing yards (twice during his senior season via

Photo by Joel Washburn / The McKenzie Banner 228 yards on 26 carries versus Jackson Christian and 299 yards on 30 carries versus Halls), and single-game rushing attempts (41 attempts).

Addressing attendees, MHS Principal Tim Watkins said, “We are here today to recognize Eric Robinson’s signing of a full-academic scholarship with Arkansas Tech. It is quite an achievement, and speaks volumes about Eric’s dedication and work ethic. We are very proud of him.”

Watkins added, “At the conclusion of his senior season, Eric was named All-Region 6A, All-West-Tennessee, All-State, and played in the All-West Tennessee All-Star game.”

After signing the scholarship, Robinson thanked attendees for supporting him during his athletic career at MHS.

Other career stats for Robinson include: (offense): 780 carries for 54 touchdowns; 70 pass receptions for 799 yards and 8 touchdowns); (defense): 44 tackles, 16 assists, 4 tackles-for-loss, 2 caused fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; (special teams): 28 kickoff returns, 609 yards 21.9 per-return average, 1 touchdown, 3 punt returns for total of 42 yards, 14.0 punt return average.