Gleason Junior High Sports Banquet

Photos and information courtesy Christi Wallace

GLEASON — Gleason Junior High School recently held its annual sports banquet to honor its cheerleading squad, football team and girls and boys basketball squads.

The following individual award winners were announced: Cheerleading- Leader Award-Belle Fowler, Spirit Award-Darcie Bell, Best All Around-Cheyenne Lamb, Bulldog Award-Christina Allen and Highest GPA-Grace Long; Football-Co-Offensive Player of the Year-Jamison Lifsey, Co-Offensive Player of the Year-Olen Reed, Bulldog Award-Kolton Crochet, Most Improved-Hagen Hodges, Lineman of the Year-Blake Hill and Defensive Player of the Year-Elijah Young; Girls Basketball-Most Improved 8th Grader-Caitlin Cook, Most Improved 7th Grader-Carrington Lifsey, Most Improved Sixth Grader-Kaylee Tucker, Most Improved 5th Grader-Jaeda Perry, Bulldog Award-Sophie Wilson, Best Free-Throw Percentage-Garilei Washam, Most Outstanding Offensive Player-Chasney Brawner, Most Outstanding Defensive Player- Alayna Anderson and Hustle Award-Tinsley Parkins; Boys Basketball-Sixth Man Award-Brady Witherspoon, Top Free throw Percentage- Kylan Borneman, Top Shot Award-Carter Cooper, Hustle Award-Isaac Denton, Bulldog Award-Joe Witherspoon, Most Improved-Carson Tidwell, Top Defensive Player-Jamison Lifsey, Coaches Award-Olen Reed and Top Offensive Player and Top Rebounder-Elijah Young.