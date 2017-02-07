McKenzie Splits with Gleason on Senior Night

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (January 31) — Seniors were recognized between McKenzie’s games against Gleason as the Rebels and Lady Rebels played their final home contests of the regular season. The Lady Rebels had a five-point lead at the half, but the Lady Bulldogs shot well in the third and went on to take the road win, 44-32. The Rebels dominated on both ends of the court from the second quarter on, and coasted to an 84-28 victory.

Senior cheerleaders are Olivia Bowden, daughter of Steve and Sherry Bowden; Taylor- Anne Bradshaw, daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Rupich; Madyson Driggers, daughter of Bess Toombs and Jason Driggers; Emma Pate, daughter of Jeremy and Gina Pate; and

Photo by Joel Washburn/The McKenzie Banner Molley-Kate Tippitt, daughter of Stacey Hagler and Tyler and Beth Tippitt.

Senior Lady Rebels and managers are Carissa Britt, daughter of Jennifer Britt and Jeff Britt; Anna Comer, daughter of Wade and Amy Comer; Tori Browning, daughter of Greg and Stacie Browning; and Kelsie Hyer, granddaughter of Teri King.

Senior Rebels are Brandon Baucum, son of Jason and Kechia Baucum; Dajour Edmonson, grandson of Bobby Brown; Preston Henderson, son of Misty Henderson and Johnny Henderson; Mason King, grandson of Karen Laws; Tyler King, son of Sarah McAllister and Jeremiah King; Paul Watkins son of Lynn and Molly Watkins; and Bryce Wiggins, son of Mike and Candy Wiggins.

Gleason Lady Bulldogs 44, McKenzie Lady Rebels 32

The girls were tied at 8-8 after the opening frame. Lady Rebel Bailey Nelson scored four points, and Anna Comer and Jacey Davis had two each. Lady Bulldog Shelbie Burton had four, and Jayden Green and Lillian Nichols each scored a pair.

McKenzie outpaced Gleason, 1510, in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. Comer scored five, including a three-pointer, J. Davis had four points, and Shelby Davis and Shelby Butler each hit a three. Lady Bulldog Jordyn Green hit a three, and Nichols also scored three. Mahlese Mc-Donald and Aubrey Wallace each had a pair. At the half, the Lady Rebels led, 23-18.

Gleason took over in the third, outscoring McKenzie, 195. Ja. Green scored six on a pair of threes, and Nichols added five points. Jo. Green had four, including another three, and Kelsey Borneman and Darby Reed each had a pair. Nelson and Carissa Britt each had a pair for the Lady Rebels, and Comer hit a free throw. Entering the final frame, the Lady Bulldogs led, 37-28.

Gleason wrapped up the win with a quick, 7-4 fourth. McDonald scored three points, and Reed and Jo. Green each added a pair. S. Davis had two for McKenzie, and Nelson and Davis each hit a free throw.

Lady Bulldog Lillian Nichols led all scorers with ten points. Jordyn Green scored nine, including a pair of threes.

Anna Comer led McKenzie with eight points, including a three. Bailey Nelson and Jacey Davis each scored seven points.

McKenzie had a 27-23 advantage on rebounds, led by Bailey Nelson with ten. Carissa Britt had seven boards. Lady Bulldog Jordyn Green also had ten rebounds.

Rebels 84, Bulldogs 28

McKenzie jumped ahead to an 18-9 lead after the first frame. Rebel Tyler King scored six points, and Brandon Baucum had five. Preston Henderson had four, and Mason King hit a three-pointer. Dawson Arnold had five for Gleason, and Lucio Solano scored four points.

The Rebels really took off in the second, earning a 33-10 advantage in the quarter. Dajour Edmonson scored nine points, and Baucum had six. Lucas King and Bryce Wiggins scored four each, Henderson and Paul Watkins each hit a three, and M. King and T. King each added a pair. Bulldog Olen Reed scored six on a pair of threes, and Elijah Young had four points. At the half, McKenzie led, 51-19.

The Rebel starters called it a night, and the bench outscored Gleason, 23-7, in the third. Chase Colotta scored nine, including a three, and Ben Austin had six points. L. King and Nate Whitsell each had four. Solano had all seven for the Bulldogs, including a three. Heading into the final frame, McKenzie led, 74-26.

McKenzie won a quick, 10-2 fourth. West Cook hit a three-pointer, and Noah Hawkins also scored three points. Whitsell and Micah Austin each had a pair. Reed had a pair of free throws for Gleason.

A total of 14 Rebels had points, led by Brandon Baucum with eleven. Dajour Edmonson and Chase Colotta each scored nine, Colotta with a three.

Lucio Solano led Gleason with nine points, including a three. Olen Reed had eight points.

McKenzie dominated the boards, 36-16, led by Tyler King with nine and Ben Austin with eight. Bulldog Olen Reed had five rebounds.