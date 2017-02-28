Fillies Advance to Region 7A Semifinals

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

HUNTINGDON (February 23) — The Fillies played a methodical, disciplined game Thursday night to begin the Region 7A Girls Basketball Tournament, possibly their final game in their home gymnasium. The District 13A champs hosted the 14A fourth-seed Union City Lady Tornadoes, with the loser’s season ending and the victor a win away from a sectional appearance.

The Fillies jumped ahead early and had an answer for every Union City rally. When the Lady Tornadoes hit five threes in the fourth quarter to cut the Huntingdon lead to just three points, the Fillies held them scoreless in the final two minutes to claim the win, 63-55.

Huntingdon advanced to face Trenton-Peabody in Saturday’s semifinals at Bethel University for a spot in both the region championship game and the sectional round.

Huntingdon Fillies 63, Union City Lady Tornadoes 55

After some back-and-forth, the Fillies pulled away slightly by the end of the opening frame, 18-13. Alli Jones led Huntingdon with seven points, and Jesica Keith scored six. LeAnn Webb hit a three-pointer, and Taylor Smith had a pair. Lady Tornado Dymond Smith scored six, including a three. Alina Bishop had four points, and Tykesha Vaughn hit three free throws.

Huntingdon built a solid lead with a 19-11 advantage in the second quarter, led by Grace Angelos with eight points. Webb scored six, Kaci Fuller had three points, and Marisa Belew had two points. Vaughn scored six for Union City, including a three. D. Smith also hit a three, and Bishop hit a pair of freebies. At the half, the Fillies led, 37-24.

Huntingdon topped the Lady Tornadoes, 13-8, in a quick third as the Fillies chewed up the clock. T. Smith and Keith scored four points each, Cheyenne Childress scored three, and Webb added a pair. D. Smith scored six for Union City, and Bishop added a pair. Entering the final frame, the Fillies led, 50-32.

A furious, 23-8 Lady Tornado run, featuring a trio of threes by Vaughn, ten points by D. Smith (including a pair of threes) and four points by Bishop, depleted Huntingdon’s lead to 58-55 with just over two minutes left in the contest. T. Smith drew a foul and hit both shots at the line, and when the Fillies took possession again, they passed the ball effectively for over a minute. Smith went back to the line with 17.9 on the clock, splitting the freebies. A turnover gave Huntingdon the ball again, and Keith drew the foul with 11.7 remaining. She drained both shots, and the Fillies claimed the win, 63-55.

Lady Tornado Dymond Smith led all scorers with 25 points, including four three-pointers. Tykesha Vaughn scored 18, also with four threes. Alina Bishop had a dozen points.

Jesica Keith led Huntingdon with 16 points. Taylor Smith and LeAnn Webb scored eleven each, Webb with the Fillies’ lone three-pointer.

Huntingdon dominated the boards, 40-23, led by Alli Jones with a dozen. Jesica Keith, LeAnn Webb and Grace Angelos had six rebounds each. Alina Bishop led Union City with six.

The Fillies were 22-of-27 at the line (81 percent), and, conversely, didn’t send a Lady Tornado player to the line in the second half.

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner