BETHEL UNIVERSITY BASS FISHING TEAM

Smashing Records, Setting Standards in College Angling

BY GARRY MASON

Bethel University Bass Fishing Coach

LAKE GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA (February 23-25) — The Bethel University Bass Cats competed against one of the largest collegiate bass fishing fields ever assembled as 248 boats representing schools and universities from all over America competed in the FLW Yeti Southern Regional Tournament.

Sunny weather with temperatures in the seventies during the day time practice hours on Thursday and Friday helped to keep the spirits high for all who were among the competitors. However, nature changed course as Friday night temperatures dropped to a chilly forty-three degrees as the wind picked up and changed direction. North winds for Saturday’s competition made the morning blast off a cold affair at best.

The cold weather did not slow the Bass Cats as four Bethel teams qualified and broke collegiate records during the event.

Weighing in their five-fish limit early after having mechanical difficulties, Bethel sophomores Cody Huff and Garrett Enders netted a total weight of 18 pounds, 14 ounces for a fourthplace tournament finish.

The Bethel squad would see more great limits of bass as Bethel sophomores Cole Floyd and Carter McNeil brought a limit of five bass to the scales weighing 19 pounds, 12 ounces to put them in third place for the tournament.

Bethel wound up with three teams in the top ten as John Garrett and Brian Pahl’s five-fish limit weighed in at 16 pounds, 13 ounces, vaulting them into ninth place for the day.

Rounding out the fabulous finish for the Bethel squad was the team of K.J. Queen and Evan Owrey who finished in 23rd place and qualified for the 2018 FLW National Championship along with their six teammates.

“To have three teams to finish in the top ten in a competition of this caliber is fantastic,” said Bethel Head Coach Garry Mason.

He added, “To qualify four Bethel teams for the national championship in one tournament is a record to be very proud of.”

The Bethel Wildcat Bass Team is the only collegiate bass team with three boats finishing in the top ten in a FLW Regional Championship.

The Bass Cats had three boats in the top ten at the FLW Open in 2015 and once again this past weekend at the FLW Southern Regional.

This is also the first time that one school (Bethel) has qualified four teams for a national championship berth in one FLW competition.

Courtesy of Dave McCulley, Bethel University Sports Information Director