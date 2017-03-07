FILLIES STATEBOUND: Fillies Advance With OT Sectional Win at TCA

JACKSON (March 4) — The Huntingdon Fillies travel to Murfreesboro Thursday for the TSSAA Class A State Girls’ Basketball Tournament at Middle Tennessee State University. They will face Hampton at 2:45 p.m., hoping to stay in town through Saturday’s championship game and bring home the coveted gold basketball.

On Tuesday, the Fillies suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Region 7A Championship Game after leading the Dresden Lady Lions by as much as 16 points. Then, in Saturday’s Sectional contest, the Fillies again saw a lead slip away late as the Trinity Christian Academy Lady Lions took the lead in the final minute of regulation. Huntingdon’s Taylor Smith, playing with four fouls, tied the game to force overtime, then scored a dozen in the extra period to give the Fillies a 71-69 win and a state bid. (Dresden also advanced to the state tournament with a one-point Sectional victory over Middleton.)

“We’re going up there to win,” Coach Farris Lowery said in an interview with The Banner. “We’ve played really good basketball over the last month, especially since going into the District Tournament.”

Lowery chalked their success up to good senior leadership. He’s confident his squad can play with anyone they may face “if they relax and play like they have been.”

The seniors aren’t the only leaders on the team, though, as Saturday’s win showed. Junior Taylor Smith “gave a leader’s performance,” said Lowery. “She’s been starting games since she was a freshman, and she’s been a leader all year. When she plays like that, she’s hard to stop.”

The coach also thinks the Region Championship loss to Dresden was an intangible, but invaluable, asset going into Saturday’s game, particularly given TCA’s late rally. “If we had not lost that game, we might have lost this one.” Dresden rallied from way behind to beat the Filles, and the team “wasn’t going to let that happen again.”

The Fillies will depart for Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon. All Huntingdon schools will dismiss at noon on Thursday.

Huntingdon Fillies 71, TCA Lady Lions 69 (OT)

The Lady Lions were dominated on boards early, but shot well enough to lead the Fillies, 12-11, after the first frame. Savannah Lee led TCA with eight points, and Brynne Lytle scored four. Huntingdon’s Marisa Belew scored four, Taylor Smith had three points, and LeAnn Webb and Jesica Keith each had a pair.

The Fillies took charge in the second quarter, outscoring TCA 17-10. Alli Jones led the way with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. Keith scored six, and Webb hit a three. S. Lee and Emma Pagoaga each scored four for the Lady Lions, and Tiffany Turner hit a pair of free throws. At the half, Huntingdon led, 28-22.

The Fillies edged the Lady Lions, 13-12, in the third, led by Keith with four points. Webb, Jones and Smith each hit a three-pointer. Lytle scored six for TCA, S. Lee scored three points, and Macey Lee hit a three-pointer. Entering the final frame, Huntingdon led, 41-34.

Webb converted an old-fashioned three-point play to begin the fourth, giving the Fillies a ten-point advantage. Keith scored next, followed by Smith to push the lead to 14. M. Lee ended the TCA drought with a pair at the line, and Lytle hit two on the next possession. M. Lee drained a three, and Keith hit a pair. Lytle went back to the line for freebies as Smith drew her fourth foul. S. Lee connected on a deuce and a foul shot, and Lytle went back to the line to cut the gap to four points halfway through the quarter. Smith came up empty at the line, and Lytle scored again to creep closer. Then, with a minute and a half to go, M. Lee drained a three to give TCA its first lead since the second quarter, 53-52. Keith turned it around with two freebies, but S. Lee converted the three-point play for a two-point Lady Lion lead. With under 30 seconds left, Smith tied the game at 56-56. The teams traded turnovers before regulation ended.

Jones won the overtime tip for Huntingdon, and Smith wasted no time, sinking a three-pointer to start the four-minute period. Turner responded with a deuce, but Smith answered with three more points the old-fashioned way. Keith pushed a steal up the court to Smith for two more easy points, and Taylor Maxfield answered in kind. Lytle ended a personal drought with just over a minute left, and the Fillies’ lead was 64-62. Smith and Lytle swapped perfect trips to the line, then Jones hit one of two. Webb took her two at the line with 35 seconds to go, and the Lady Lions missed on two shot attempts before Keith pulled down the rebound. Smith scored with five seconds remaining for a 71-66 lead, and a Lytle three at the buzzer made the final 71-69.

Lady Lion Brynne Lytle led all scorers with 27 points. Savannah Lee scored 19, and Macey Lee had 13.

Taylor Smith led the Fillies with 22 points, including a dozen in overtime. Jesica Keith scored 20, LeAnn Webb had 13, and Alli Jones scored a dozen.

By Brad Sam brad@mckenziebanner.com