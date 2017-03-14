Atkins Was Featured Speaker at McKenzie Honors Banquet

BY JOEL WASHBURN

washburn@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (March 7) — McKenzie High School and McKenzie Rotary Club presented the thirty- second annual Honors Banquet at McKenzie High School on Tuesday, March 7.

John Atkins, a 1973 alumnus of MHS, was the featured speaker. He is a 1977 graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He is a partner in Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC., an independent full-service consulting firm, based in Brentwood Tennessee. Mr. Atkins has been with the company (and its predecessors) for over 39.5 years.

Mr. Atkins is married to Dana Mayfield Atkins. They have three children, Katie (an attorney), Clint (residential real estate broker) and Callie (a 5th-8th grade school teacher for students with special needs). Both Dana and John are active members of First Presbyterian Church in Nashville.

The event honored approximately 190 students for high academic achievement. Students must attain a 92 or above grade point average to qualify for the annual banquet. Tim Watkins, principal of MHS, said 190 of the 420 students at MHS received an invitation to attend the banquet and program sponsored by McKenzie Rotary Club.

Atkins is a financial planner who resides in Brentwood, Tennessee. Atkins was active at MHS and played on the MHS football team.

Atkins said his late father, J.W., was the local Ford dealer and a member of the McKenzie Rotary Club. His mother, Jane, was the pianist for the service club.

He said growing up in the 1960s was similar to today. There were protests against the Vietnam War in the 60s. Today there are protests for various reasons. In the 60s, “we had Woodstock, you have Bonnaroo”, said Atkins.

In his brief presentation, Atkins told the students as they get older, they will learn how much smarter their parents become. He also challenged them to prepare for the financial responsibilities of post-secondary education. Plan now, said Atkins, to achieve scholarships and grants to avoid being saddled with years of college debt.

From the podium at mid-court of the gymnasium, Atkins congratulated the students as they sat in straight chairs positioned in front of him on the gymnasium floor and parents, teachers and administrators sat in the stadium seating behind the students.

In his message, Atkins said honors students are gifted. He challenged them to give back to society.

There is no elevator to success, said Atkins.

Other advice included: *Failure is not the opposite of success. Sometimes it is part of success.

*Be honest and humble and tell the truth. The worst truth is better than a lie.

*Human communications is the biggest obstacle in today’s society.

Students walked one-by-one across the podium to receive a certificate to commemorate the occasion.

The finale of the event was the presentation of the annual Rotary Scholarship. Lynn Watkins, president of the McKenzie Rotary Club said the $3,000 scholarship is larger than in years past because of a larger gift from Rotary District 6760.

MHS senior Emma Pate, daughter of Jeremy and Gina Pate, received the $3,000 scholarship to attend the school of her choice. Emma is a four-year member of the MHS cheer squad, she served as captain her senior year. She is a member of FCA, FBLA, FTA, Spanish Club,Science Club, Key Club, M-Club, and Library Club. She serves as vice-president of Beta and DECA. Emma is also president of the Leo Club and Student Council and secretary of the senior class. She is a member of First Baptist Church.

Ninth Grade

Hannah Nicole Adkins, Desteyana Janae Allen, Tommie Jo Barker, Drew Bradford Beeler, Molly Kate Boucher, Karli Alyse Brown, Isabella Florrie Colotta, Grace Elizabeth Connell, Brian Weston Cook, Hallee Brooke Davis, Shelby Danielle Davis, Kimberly Elizabeth Essary, Issaic Aron Ezell, Jack Thomas Fry , Giselle Garza, Daniel Alejandro Gonzalez, Noah Cole Hawkins, Madison Claire Hendrix, Braxton Donnell Hobson, Lane Thomas Horton, Evan Benjamin Jarrett, Cameron Joshua Kee, Ashton Drake Marr, Kyle Lee Maxwell, Kinley La’Dawn Millsap, Payton Claire Mingle, Sydney Grace Pate, Claudia Dale Patrick, Jensen Lynn Pewitt, Morgan Lee Rayburn, Hannah Noel Reed, Nathan Thomas Rorer, Peyton Anthony Ross, Terrance Zachery Roy, Kyla Damara Steele, Lilli Noelle Taylor, Mary Camille Travis, Jenna Paige Tucker, Mary Grace Vandyke, Sabrina Vazquez, Nathan Lavon Whitsell, Amber Elizabeth Wright and Jackey Qiying Zheng.

Tenth Grade

Ben Burns Austin, Logan Cole Austin, Jonathan Kyle Bailey, Holly Grace Barker, Luke Taylor Bennett, Emily Ann Bolin, Kristen Hope Callahan, Alyssa Brianne Chesser, Julianna Elizabeth Cole, Mallory Grace Cole, Chase Domino Colotta, Adam Brandon Cooper, Amberleigh Elizabeth Cooper, Allison Claire Craddock, Bennett Chase Daffron, Lillian Frances Daffron, Gary Alexander Davis, Amber Elizabeth Eason Julie Ann French, Ruby Garza, Alivia Ann Green, Haven Alexis Hargrove, Allison Camille Harvey, Brandon Craig Hobson, Shaune Katheryne Holder, Hannah Rhea Hones, Rabekka Morgan Houck, Peoni Shlay Humphreys, Sarah Jackson, Larson King, Zachary Fisher Laser, Anna Margaret Latimer, Emma Ray Martin, Makenzie Matthews, William Timothy McBride, Henry Alberto Melendez, Brock Alan Minton, Matthew Alexander Myers, Marisa Lyn Nunnery, Elizabeth Kate Oakley, Macey Jenae Ognibene, Kailee Arizona Page, Celeste Dee Phillips, John Tyler Putman, Bailey Hope Sawyers, Harold Smith, Tyler Andrew Spivey, Hunter Stafford, Kristen Deshay Taylor, Shelby Jade Tucker, Grayce Abbagale Turman, Jazmin Guadalupe Ventura, Murphy Watkins, Alli Watson, Chloe Jane Williams, Madison Wilkes, Jakob Winchester and Olivia Wright.

Eleventh Grade

Drew Russell Basford, Tyler Berryman, Hannah Elizabeth Bilger, Zaria D’Ebony Bowden, Bridget R. Bradberry, Abbagail M. Brewer, Liam Elijah Bryant, Shelby Michelle Butler, Damian Armand Carter Tyler, Lynn Chandler, Jonnie R. Chesser, Cassidy Nicole Clark, Leah Beth Cox, Jacey Renee Davis, Chloe Michelle Dickson, Nathan William Eaton, James Colin Fail, Spencer Raymond Fornera, Alexis Danielle Goodman, Noah Andrew Hampton, Brandon Charles Hill, Zachary David Jarrett, Joseph B. Keenan, Madison Rose Langevine, Aaron Dale Lindsey, Emily Lunn, Jacob Dylan Matlock, Connor William McReynolds, John Paul Mendez- Garcia, Nicole Mercer, Bailey Faith Nelson, Tiffany Marie Nolin, Zachary Ryan Norman, Bryce Phillips, Jacob Highfil Pinson, Katarina Elise Pomphrey, Natalia Marie Pomphrey, Sarah Rishelle Prestwood, Emma C. Renfro, Anders Hallman Rider, Yhania Roberts, Devyn Lee Smiley, Austin Luke Spivey, Adam Thomas Taylor, Eduardo Vega, Lucas Waddell, Audrie Nichole Washburn, Natalie Whitlow, Aidan C. Winstead, Calista F. Yoblonski and Grace Jiamin Zheng.

Twelfth Grade

Teri Patrece Alexander, Joshua Blake Anderson, Madison Glynn Barker*, Brandon Baucum, Kaitlyn Nicole Bishop, Olivia Brooke Bowden*, Hannah N. Boyd, Taylor-Anne Bradshaw, Carissa Leigh Britt*, Raven Shianne Campbell, Hannah Alysse Chandler, Kayleigh Marie Chesser, Ignatius James Colotta*, Anna Carol Comer, Angel Victoria Crosnoe, Michael Anthony Floyd, Shelby Elaine Horton*, Kelsie Dawn Hyer, Emily John Faith Kamholz*, Dakota McCaig, Natalie O’Brien McCaleb, William Bransen McCaleb*, Joshua Eron McCutcheon*, Billie Jean Morgan, Aluria Kelsey Parks*, Emma Kathryn Pate*, Zack David Sadler, Emma Abbigail Sexton, Stuart Taylor Spring, Thomas Stallion, Alyssa Summers, Stormie Faith Sullivan, Molley Kate Tippitt, Austin Dwayne Travis, Jacob Dylan Trevathan, Mason Roark Wallace*, Paul Eason Watkins and Jacquelyn Elaine Wren.

*Denotes Four Year Attendee