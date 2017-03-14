Bethel Bass Dominates Cabela’s Tournament

PARIS LANDING (March 11) — The Bethel University Bass team won the Cabela’s Big Bass Bash at Paris Landing State Park near Paris in a tournament based on both the largest fish weighed in each hour of the eight-hour tournament and the largest overall fish brought to the scales for the tournament event.

Tournament practice was sunny and warm for the 519 competitors for the event until the final day of pre-fishing when strong consecutive cold fronts dropped almost four inches of snow on anglers as the tournament approached Saturday morning.

Braving the cold and snowy weather, the storm seemingly played right into the locally-favored Bethel University Wildcat team as Bethel anglers Evan Owrey and KJ Queen tied for eighth place in session two.

In session three, Bethel freshman angler Tristan McCormick finished in second place and finished in second place in session four.

In session five, Wildcat teammates Kyler Chelminiak and Alec Piekarski finished in seventh and tenth place respectively.

In session six, Bethel anglers began to dominate the overall competition as sophomore angler Cody Huff took first place, Tucker Smith took eighth place and Evan Owrey took tenth.

In session seven, Owrey walk to the scales with a giant largemouth bass weighing nearly eight and a half pounds. The largest bass caught at the tournament, the colossal fish won Owrey and the Bethel Bass Cats the coveted championship.

However, Bethel continued racking up tournament scores as a total of five Wildcat anglers finished in the top ten of the session seven with Alec Piekarski in fourth place, Garrett Enders in fifth, Cole Floyd in seventh, and K.J. Queen in eighth place.

Session eight, the final session of the tournament, found four more Bethel anglers claiming the top ten of the session with freshman Tyler Black in third place, K.J. Queen in fifth place, Tucker Smith in eighth place and Ty Dyer in tenth place.

Bethel University had eighteen top-ten finishes during the session portion of the tournament while setting a new tournament record for the most top-ten finishes by one school or university in the history of the tournament.

“This type of tournament is designed to give anglers an opportunity to test their skill on targeting big bass,” said Coach Garry Mason, Head Coach of the Wildcat Team. “Our guys fished and competed cast for cast against some of the greatest college anglers in the nation during this event in an extremely harsh weather environment and not only won but dominated the day.”

He continued, “We are so very proud of their performances both on and off the water. These guys continue to prove just why they are called champions.”

Congratulations to Evan Owrey on leading his team to the tournament win and to all of the Bethel Wildcat squad.

This is the second time in the past five years that Bethel has won the Cabela’s Big Bass Bash. In addition, the Wildcat Team finished in second place three times in the past.

Article and photo courtesy Garry Mason