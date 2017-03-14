Lady Wildcats Sign McKenzie Goalkeeper Carissa Britt

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Sports Information Director

McKENZIE (March 7) — The Bethel Lady Wildcats signed McKenzie High School soccer standout Carissa Britt Tuesday.

The daughter of Jeff Britt and Jennifer Britt of McKenzie, Carissa will major in Nursing at Bethel.

An outstanding goalkeeper for the Lady Rebels, Britt totaled 355 saves in her twoyear career. The District 13 A-AA all-district performer helped lead the Lady Rebels to the second round of the regionals this past year. It is as far as a Lady Rebel team has ever advanced. Named to the all-tournament team, she was voted best defensive player her junior and senior seasons.

Carissa feels her biggest strengths are her length and her passion for soccer.

An excellent student, she is a member of the Beta Club, FTA, DECA, M Club, and Key Club. She has achieved honors each year and was named to the All-Academic team her senior season.

Bethel Coach Misty Aird commented on the signing. “We are thrilled Carissa has decided to continue her career as a student-athlete with us here at Bethel. She had two outstanding seasons at McKenzie. She was also an excellent basketball player. We look forward to working with her the next four seasons. “

Photos by Joel Washburn/The Banner