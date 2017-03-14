McKenzie High School Hosts Basketball Banquet

BY BRAD SAM

brad@ mckenziebanner. com

McKENZIE (March 9) — The Rebels, Lady Rebels and cheerleaders celebrated the basketball season with a banquet Thursday evening, joined by parents, coaches, administrators and supporters.

First, a delicious dinner was served in the high school cafeteria. Principal Tim Watkins welcomed everyone, and Ben Austin delivered the blessing. After dessert, guests adjourned to the theater for the awards ceremony.

Principal Watkins began by thanking many for a rewarding season, including the parents, the faculty and staff, the board of education and Director Lynn Watkins, Jim Steele, The Banner, the Rebounders Club, McKenzie Regional Hospital, Lorenzo Townes, Ladona Herrin, Josh Kee and Wyatt Brooks. He also thanked the decorating committee and the cafeteria staff for contributing to the banquet.

Cheer sponsor Lauren Flannery then took the podium, echoing the thanks to supporters of the program. Plaques were then presented to each cheerleader, and each senior received a special plaque with a photo. The seniors were also given their respective banners, which hung in the gymnasium during the season.

Individual awards were presented, as voted upon by the cheerleaders. The award for Most Dedicated went to Molley- Kate Tippitt. Most Spirit was awarded to Taylor-Anne Bradshaw. Selected as Best Team Player was Marisa Nunnery. The Awesome Attitude award went to Taylor-Anne Bradshaw. Emma Pate and Olivia Bowden shared the Leadership award. The Rebel Pride Award (best all-around) was awarded to Emma Pate, as was the award for Highest GPA.

Pate was also the recipient of the Taylor Buckley Scholarship Award. The honor is a memorial to the McKenzie cheerleader who died in a car accident in October 2011.

The senior cheerleaders, Olivia Bowden, Taylor-Anne Bradshaw, Madyson Driggers, Emma Pate and Molley-Kate Tippitt, then took the stage, and Pate stood at the podium to offer thanks to fellow cheerleaders, supporters, coaches, and “everyone who acknowledged and encouraged us.” She went on to say that it had “been an honor to be an MHS cheerleader.” The seniors presented a gift to Flannery.

Next, Lady Rebel Head Coach Lance McAllister spoke. He noted that is was his second year here, and he was surprised that the positivity he received during the “honeymoon period” didn’t go away. He thanked everyone for making the transition easy, saying, “it really does feel like home.” He thanked the administrators for their focus on academics and athletics. He call Assistant Coach Dan Ridley’s experience a “blessing.” He thanked the boys’ coaches and the cheer sponsor, along with their respective squads. He echoed the thanks to all of the many supporters of the program. He called his team “a phenomenal group of girls,” saying that every single person had bought into the culture changes he sought to institute.

McAllister and Ridley then presented each player with a certificate, and presented senior players Carissa Britt and Anna Comer and managers Tori Browning and Kelsie Hyer with a plaque. Comer was also presented a commemorative ball recognizing her 1,360 career points.

Individual awards were presented next. Selected as Most Improved was Brooke Hobson. The Sixth Man Award went to Shelby Butler. The Sharpshooter Award was presented to Camille Travis. The Leadership Awards went to Shelby Davis. Jacey Davis earned the Defensive Award. Finally, the Lady Rebel Award went to Anna Comer.

The seniors took the stage, and Comer spoke on their behalf, thanking supporters and coaches and encouraging the underclassmen. They presented McAllister and Ridley with gifts.

Rebel Head Coach John Wilkins also echoed thanks to many before Assistant Coach Larry Joe Smith helped present certificates to each player. Seniors were also presented with plaques. Individual awards were given next. The Newcomer Award was presented to Lucas King, while Ben Austin was named Most Improved. The Sixth Man Award went to Paul Watkins. The Defensive Most Valuable Player was Tyler King. Preston Henderson earned both the “You Gotta Have Heart” and Sharpshooter awards. The Mr. Rebel Award was presented to Brandon Baucum, who was also presented a ball commemorating his total of exactly 1,000 career points. (He hit a three-pointer late in the last ten seconds of his final game to reach the milestone.) Paul Watkins spoke for the large group of seniors that took the stage next, thanking supporters and presenting a gift to Wilkins and Smith.

John Wright then spoke on behalf of the Rebounders Club, thanking everyone involved because the club is “not possible without everybody.” He presented seniors and coaches with gifts.

Academic awards were announced. Seniors Anna Comer and Carissa Britt shared the girls’ honor with GPAs of 3.8. Paul Watkins led the boys with a 3.9 GPA.

Larry Joe Smith then presented the Andy Camp Sportsmanship Awards, a memorial to a 1981 McKenzie graduate who died in a car accident while attending Murray State University. Smith called it an honor to give the award, listing some of the young man’s accomplishments and noting that there were many more. He quoted the author Henry James, “Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind,” then noted, “You would be hard pressed to find anyone kinder than Andy Camp.” Smith then presented the awards to Anna Comer, Brandon Baucum and Paul Watkins.

Principal Watkins then made closing remarks, and guests lingered to take photos and share memories of the season.

McKenzie cheerleaders include seniors Olivia Bowden, Taylor-Anne Bradshaw, Madyson Driggers, Emma Pate and Molley-Kate Tippitt; juniors Zaria Bowden, Taylor Hathaway and Tali Pomphrey; sophomores Emily Bolin, Amber Eason, Dayana Gilbert, Haven Hargrove, Marisa Nunnery and Kristen Taylor; and freshmen Madison Hendrix and Sydney Pate.

Lady Rebels include seniors Carissa Britt and Anna Comer; juniors Shelby Butler, Jacey Davis and Bailey Nelson; sophomores Macey Ognibene and Olivia Wright; and freshmen Isabella Colotta, Shelby Davis, Brooke Hobson, Katlyn Morgan, DeAndra Reynolds, Lilli Taylor and Camille Travis. Managers are seniors Tori Browning and Kelsie Hyer.

Rebels include seniors Brandon Baucum, Dajour Edmonson, Preston Henderson, Mason King, Tyler King, Paul Watkins and Bryce Wiggins; sophomores Ben Austin, Chase Colotta and Tyler Spivey; and freshmen Micah Austin, West Cook, Noah Hawkins, Lazarick Hill, Lane Horton, Evan Jarrett, Cameron Kee, Lucas King and Nate Whitsell. Managers are senior Julius Owens, juniors Jacob Pinson, Anders Rider and Alex Rummage; sophomore Henry Melendez; and freshman Brayden Lifsey.

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner

