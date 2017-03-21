MCKENZIE HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Rebels Win Pair to Open Season

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

Following a strong preseason showing, the McKenzie Rebels opened the soccer season with a pair of wins.

They opened the schedule on Monday, March 13 with a game at Union City High School. The Rebels took the win, 5-2, over the Golden Tornadoes. Diego Calderon scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others. Ryan Calderon had two goals and one assist. Lucas Waddell scored a goal, and Brian Padilla had one assist. Goalkeeper Jack Fry had nine saves.

Then, on Monday, March 20, the Rebels hosted South Fulton in their home opener. McKenzie defeated the Red Devils, 4-0. Goalie Jack Fry earned the shutout with eleven saves. Lucas Waddell scored three goals, while Ryan Calderon had the other.

The Rebels will host Jackson Christian School on Thursday, March 23 at the high school. The match begins at 5:30 p.m.