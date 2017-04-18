Bat Cats Beat #1 Faulkner, 10-9

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Sports Information Director

McKENZIE (April 14) — Trailing 7-1 against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, the Bethel Wildcats battled back for their biggest win of the season coming from behind to beat the Faulkner Eagles, 10-9, in thirteen innings at Wildcat Park.

Zach Crocker drove in a run in the first inning to give the Cats a 1-0 lead before the Eagles scored three runs in the second and four runs in the third to take a 7-1 advantage.

Battling back, Bethel’s Colin Roberts drove in a run in the third to cut the deficit to 7-2 before the Bat Cats exploded for five runs in the fourth to tie the game as Clayton Parker and Lucas Riddick drove in single runs. Kendall Adkisson had the big hit of the inning with a three-run triple.

Colby Poston drove in Christian Padin with the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Roberts extended the lead to 9-7 with an RBI double in the eighth.

Trevor Bishop scattered seven hits through eight innings and kept the Wildcats in the game allowing the Wildcats to mount the comeback. Axle Metzger entered the game in the ninth and yielded two runs as Faulkner tied the game at nine each. Metzger was able to escape the inning and work out of a jam in the tenth inning. Bethel however stranded runners in the ninth and tenth. Both teams had scoring chances but both bullpens did their jobs keeping the game tied until the bottom of the 13th.

With one out in the inning, Poston drilled a home run to left giving the Wildcats the thrilling and dramatic victory.

The Wildcats had 18 hits in the game with Roberts finishing with four hits in the contest. Poston, Padin and Parker had three hits. Gabriel Matias had two hits.

Billy Price picked up the win for Bethel while Kolby Green suffered the Eagle loss.

Bethel improved to 22-17 overall and 8-8 in the SSAC. Faulkner lost their third straight and dropped to 36-8 and 12-4.