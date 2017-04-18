Bat Cats Rout Mobile, 13-5

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Sports Information Director

McKENZIE April 7) — The Bethel Wildcats used a 16-hit attack to rout Mobile 13-5 Friday at Wildcat Park in McKenzie.

With the win, Bethel snapped a three-game losing streak and moved to 20-15 overall and 7-6 in the SSAC. Mobile (RV) fell to 27-11 and 10-6.

Lucas Riddick and Gabriel Matias led the Bethel explosion with two homers each.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first, four in the second, a single run in the fourth and five runs in the fifth.

Lucas Riddick had the big blow with a grand slam in the fifth. He drove in six runs on the day. Gabriel Matias followed with a solo shot in the inning. Matias finished with three RBI’s. Christian Padin drove in two runs. Colin Roberts and Zach Crocker each drove in single runs.

Trevor Bishop picked up the Wildcat win. Garrett Waters suffered the loss.