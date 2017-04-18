Bethel University Bass Team Headed to National Championship

Courtesy Bethel Bass Coach Garry Mason

McKENZIE (April 8) — Bethel Bass Team members Tyler Black and Ryan Winchester display a portion of their catch that helped them claim a berth into the 2018 FLW National Championship via 7th place finish at the FLW Open.

Life has its ups and downs, but when the peaks and valleys hit you as a young bass angler, sometimes the effects can decide your chances for fishing in a national championship.

Such was the case for two Bethel University Freshman Anglers as they attempted to do what no other college Bass Anglers had ever done. Win the FLW Open on Kentucky Lake as freshman.

Freshmen Ryan Winchester and Tyler Black had a weight on day one of over 17 pounds, setting them up for a possible chance of not only winning the tournament and moving on to the 2018 FLW National Championship.

Day two of the championship found the pair coming into the marina at weigh time with five Bass in their live well that would make most professional anglers envious with five fish that would bring the team’s total weight to over forty pounds if they could get the fish to the scales and get them weighed by tournament officials.

Pulling their boat up to the dock and tying up, the Bethel team started placing their fish into their tournament bag and putting water in the bag to keep the fish healthy during the walk to the scales when the unthinkable happened.

In front of a huge crowd of on lookers who had gathered on the dock to admire to boys catch, one of the largest bass in the live bag pushed its way out of the top of the bag and leaped into the water and swam away.

During such a time, most anglers would have been so devastated that they would have just released the rest of their catch back into the lake. Though disappointed, Tyler and Ryan made their way to the weigh in line with their four remaining Bass.

As the tournament director weighed the fish and told the huge crowd what had happened moments before, the crowd erupted in cheers as the Bethel Freshman’s four bass weighed in at 16 lbs. 14 ounces to vault them into seventh place and a birth to the 2018 FLW National Championship.

“Few freshman anglers make it to any national championship, and the FLW is one of the most sought after championships in college bass fishing”, said Coach Garry Mason. “We are very proud of Ryan and Tyler for their achievements in this tournament.”

Brian Pahl and teammate John Garrett of Bethel also finished in the top ten coming in at ninth place. The Bethel team of Carter McNeal and Cole Floyd finished in 16th place to round out three teams in the top twenty out of 198 boats for Bethel.

Bethel placed six boats in the championships. It is the second time Bethel has placed six boats in position for a national title run. No school has ever placed six boats in the championships.