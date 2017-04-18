HUNTINGDON HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fillies Fall to Lady Lions, 9-1

CAMDEN (April 13) — In non-district high school softball action, Huntingdon (18-6) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first via McKenna Moody RBI single but failed to score for the remainder of the contest as Camden (14-6) responded offensively by pounding out ten hits and scoring three runs in the bottom of the first and six runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 9-1 win.

Lady Lion pitcher Hannah Sampson struck out four, walked none and allowed six hits and one earned run in seven innings to take the win.

Camden was led at the plate via Sampson’s three-run home and three RBI performance by Hannah Herndon. Brenna Caldwell and Allie Robins added solo RBIs for the Lady Lions.

Fillies pitcher Adyn Swenson struck out three, walked two, and allowed ten hits and four earned runs to absorb the loss.

Lady Lions 9, Fillies 1

In the top of the first, Fillies Kaci Fuller reached first and second on an infield errors and advanced to third via Leah Hayes sacrifice grounder before plating via McKenna Moody’s single to center. Allie Jones then struck out swinging and Cheyenne Childress grounded out to third as Huntingdon led, 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, Lion Hampton walked prior to Herndon lining out to second. Paige Hampton then advanced to second via passed ball and Brianna Minor walked to place runners on first and second. Digging in, Fillies hurler Swenson struck out Caldwell for the second out before Sampson launched a three-run homer over the left field wall. Averie Patterson ended the inning by grounding out to first as Camden took the lead, 3-1.

As the pitching duel between Fillies Swenson and Lady Lion Sampson heated up, neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth as Camden ignited offensively with two outs as Allie Robinson singled to left to plate Caldwell, Hampton reached first via infield error as Sarah Bradford scored, Herndon doubled to center to score Hunt and Hampton and Caldwell singled to left to plate Herndon to lead Huntingdon, 9-1.

In the top of the seventh, Fillies Ensley singled to left and advanced to second by way of Kayla Hayes ground out to second. Kaylee Williams grounded out to the pitcher before Fuller singled down the third base line and as Kelsey Hayes advanced to third. With two outs and a runner on third, Leah Hayes grounded out to second for the final out as Camden celebrated its 9-1 win over the Fillies.