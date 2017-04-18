Lady Bats Drop Doubleheader to #23 Mobile

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Sports Information Director

McKENZIE (April 15) — The Bethel Lady Wildcats were swept 4-1 and 12-0 in a doubleheader against #23 Mobile Lady Rams at Wildcat Field.

The Rams took game one 4-1 by scoring all four runs in the top of the sixth. Bethel’s Casey Wade had a two-hitter entering the inning before the Rams posted four hits and were aided by a Bethel error.

Wade suffered the loss while Karley Sanders picked up the Mobile win. Caylee Crews had Bethel’s only RBI, driving in a run in the bottom of the first. The Rams outhit the Wildcats 7-6 in the game.

Game two saw the Rams score two runs in the first and five in the second to lead early 7-0. Ashley Sprayberry’s grand slam was the key early hit for the Rams. Mobile cruised to the 12-0 five inning victory behind Sydney O’Connor who pitched a one-hitter. Bailey Moore was pinned with the loss. The Lady Wildcats committed three errors in the game.

It was Mobile’s seventh straight win while Bethel suffered their fifth consecutive loss.

Bethel dropped to 20-22 and 5-17 in the SSAC. Mobile moved to 32-12 and 16-6.