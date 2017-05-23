CARROLL COUNTY SHOOTING SPORTS

Area Shooters Excel at TNSASP Championship

Regarding the event, TNSASP State Director and McKenzie native Lacey Lane said,” McKenzie Shooting Sports had a great TNSASP Championship. As you can see from the results there were many state champions from individuals as well as teams! It is a wonderful feeling to see athletes from your home town win!”

She added, “I would like to thank everyone that took part in helping me make the Tennessee Scholastic Action State Match one of the largest state matches in the nation. We hosted 324 athletes at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park over a twoday match.”

Area individual award winners included: Rimfire Pistol-Intermediate Entry level Female — 1. Isabelle Wright, 2. Kristen Bradberry.

Intermediate / Advanced Female — 2. Lydia Warren, 3. Dani Dyer.

Intermediate / Advanced Male — 1. Logan Green, 2. Sawyer Phipps, 3. Zach Chandler.

Senior Varsity Female — 2.Chloe Williams, 3. Hannah Chandler.

Senior Varsity Male — 3. Anders Rider.

Rifle Optic Rookie Female — 1. Emily Corbitt, 2- Reese Gallimore, 3. Jacey Pinson.

Rookie Male — 2. Luke Scott.

Intermediate / Entry Level Female — 1. Isabelle Wright, 2. Shay Varner, 3. Kristen Bradberry.

Intermediate / Entry Level Male — 2. Jacob Dickson.

Senior Varsity Female — 1. Chloe Williams, 3. Hannah Chandler Senior Varsity Male — 2. Anders Rider.

Rifle Iron Intermediate Entry Level Female —1. Shay Varner, 2. Kristin Bradberry 3. Isabelle Wright.

Intermediate Advance Female — 2. Lydia Warren.

Intermediate Advanced Male — 1. Sawyer Phipps, 3. Zach Chandler.

Varsity Female — 2. Hanna Chandler.

Varsity Male — 1. Anders Rider, 3. Jacob Pinson.

McKenzie Shooting Sports Head Coach Lance Rider said he was very proud of how well our area athletes preformed all the way from the rookie division to the senior varsity division.

Rider also thanked Carroll County Shooting Sports Park Manager Bill Lane and his staff for all of their hard work, and a special thanks to the McKenzie Shooting Sports coaches and volunteers for making the shoot a success.