HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lady Rebels End Season with Sectional Loss

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

REAGAN (May 19) — The McKenzie Lady Rebels saw their season come to a close Friday as they fell, 3-0, to the Scotts Hill Lady Lions in the sectional round of the TSSAA softball playoffs.

For the second consecutive game, the Lady Rebels outhit their opponents (5-3) but failed to capitalize as the Lady Lions scored one run in each of the second, third and fifth innings to shut out McKenzie and advance to the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

Lady Rebel Audrie Washburn was 1-for-3 with a double. Shelby Tucker, Emily Lunn, Amberleigh Cooper and Sarah Jackson were each 1-for-3.

Lady Lion Melanie Alexander was 2-for-3 with a home run; Shayla Phillips was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Caitlin Mitchell earned the complete-game shutout for Scotts Hill, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking none.

Lady Rebel Audrie Washburn took the complete-game loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out six and walking just one.