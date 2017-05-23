REGION 7A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Mustangs Fall to Tide, 8-5

HUNTINGDON (May 17) — In Region 7A high school baseball championship action, the Huntingdon Mustangs battled back from a 4-2 deficit to tie Peabody in the bottom of the seventh, 5-5, and force the championship contest into extra innings. Responding in the top of the eighth inning, the Tide’s Timothy Fields doubled to centerfield to plate Cade Roberts and Eli Hammonds and Hunter Hudson lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score fields as Peabody took the lead, 8-5. In the bottom of the eighth, Huntingdon’s Zach Dodson singled to left but was stranded on base as Hunter Ensley lined out to right, Kade Pearson lined out to third and Jack Tucker grounded out to short as Peabody celebrated its Region 7A championship.

Mustang Burton Colvett struck out none, walked one, and surrendered one hit and one run in 1/3 inning to absorb the loss.

Huntingdon was led offensively via RBIs by Kelby Pearson (2), Kyle Lutz (1) and Zach Dodson (1).

Despite the loss, Huntingdon outhit Peabody, 11-6.

Tide pitcher Pickard struck out five, walked five and surrendered five hits and two earned runs in five and 1/3 innings for the win.

Rebounding in state sectional action on Friday, May 19, Huntingdon (27-6) eliminated Class A state champion Scotts Hill, 6-2 and advanced to face Gordonsville (28-12) in state tournament first-round action at Riverdale High school in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Peabody (31-4) advanced to state sectionals and defeated Adamsville, 3-1.

Huntingdon trailed Peabody 2-0 in the top of the first via Tide’s Hudson two-run homer to left but battled back in the bottom of said inning to plate two runs with two outs as Kyle Lutz singled to left to score Kade Pearson and Bo McLemore scored on infield error.

Following a scoreless second inning for both teams, Peabody plated two runs in the top of the third via Richardson’s tworun homer over the centerfield wall to lead, 4-2.

Following scoreless fourth or fifth innings, Huntingdon plated one run in the bottom of the sixth as Dodson’s single to left scored Kade Pearson and the Mustangs cut the Tide’s lead, 4-3.

Answering, Peabody plated one run in the top of the seventh as Holbrook scored via bases-loaded walk with two outs to lead, 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Huntingdon rallied via singles by Ben Clifft and Kyle Lutz and plated via Kelby Pearson double to center to tie the score, 5-5, and force the game into extra innings.

Responding, Peabody’s Fields doubled to center to plate Roberts and Hammonds and Hudson flew out to right as Fields tagged up at third and scored to give Trenton the lead and eventual 8-5 win.