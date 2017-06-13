TSSAA Heat Policy

Courtesy TSSAA

In response to numerous past heat-related deaths nationwide via high school fall sports practices and games, the TSSAA Heat Policy was created to set a minimum standard prohibiting member schools from practicing or competing when the heat index at the location of the activity is in excess of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat limits and activity restriction guidelines include: Heat index under 95 degrees- Ample amounts of water should always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire. Optional water breaks should be observed every 30 minutes for 10 minutes in duration. Towels should be iced down and available for cooling student-athletes. Coaches and trainers are required to watch and monitor athletes carefully for necessary action.

Heat index 95 degrees to 99 degrees-Ample amounts of water should always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire. Mandatory water breaks every 30 minutes for 10 minutes in duration. Towels should be iced down and available for cooling student athletes. Coaches and trainers are required to watch and monitor athletes carefully for necessary action. For contact sports and activities with additional equipment-helmets and other possible equipment are to be removed if student-athlete is not involved in contact. Reduce time of outside activity. Consider postponing practice to later in the day. Re-check temperature and humidity every 30 minutes to monitor for increased heat index.

Heat index 100 degrees to 104 degrees- (all sports) -Ample amounts of water should always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire. Mandatory water breaks every 30 minutes for 10 minutes in duration. Towels should be iced down and available for cooling student athletes. Coaches and trainers are required to watch and monitor athletes carefully for necessary action. Alter uniform by removing items if possible. Allow for changes to dry t-shirts and shorts. Reduce time of outside activity as well as indoor activity if air conditioning is unavailable. Postpone practice to later in day. Contact sports and activities with additional equipment- helmets and other possible equipment removed if not involved in contact or necessary for safety. If necessary for safety, suspend activity. Recheck temperature and humidity every 30 minutes to monitor for increased heat index.

Heat index above 104 degrees-( all sports)-stop all outside practice and play activity. Stop all inside activity if air conditioning is unavailable.